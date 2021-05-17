Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 May, 2021, 8:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

Banks resume Covid-cut 4-hour services as Eid holiday ends

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

Representational image

Representational image

Banks started providing services to their customers on a limited scale for four hours from Sunday, May 16, 2021, as the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festivals of the Muslims, ended on the day.
The banking hours started at 10 am and would continue till 2 pm, as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular of May 5, 2021.
Banks were providing service for three hours on weekdays except the government holidays from April 14 when the government-enforced restrictions on movement came to force.
The latest circular of the central bank was about the period of May 5 to May 16.
Initially, the restrictions on movement were imposed for eight days but were extended until May 23 in phases.
The central bank is expected to issue fresh guidelines today on the operations of banking activities for the extended period of restrictions on movement.
As per the Bangladesh Bank's instruction of May 5, the banks will have to facilitate all sorts of deposits and withdrawals, issuance and deposit of demand drafts or pay orders, treasury challan, government's payments against social safety net programmes, payments of foreign remittance, domestic and interbank fund transfers, encashment or interest payments against NRB bond and different national saving certificates, utility payments and transactions through the BB's payment or clearing systems.
Meanwhile, different offices, except those of emergency services, remained closed on the day following the government-imposed restriction on public movement to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India’s budget runs into trouble as virus strikes back
‘Bangladesh garment-export economy is something of a modern miracle’
Upay offers lowest cash out charge at ATM
StanChart Saadiq hosts webinar on Sadaqa and pandemic
Zakia Sultana joins as industries secretary
MTB launches ‘MTB Yaqeen’
IFIC Bank donates Covid medicines to Nepal
SJIBL Director Akkas Uddin Mollah distributing relief among poor people


Latest News
Indian politician Pragya Thakur says cow urine saves people from Covid-19
Israeli air strike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Asif’s ‘Nooner Chhita’ claims million hearts
Cabinet clears draft of Bank-Company (Amendment) Act 2021
Minor boy rescued hours after abduction, 2 held
India returnee couple tests positive following institutional quarantine
Stocks maintain gaining streak
JPC blasts Israeli brutality, airstrike on media houses
Bangladesh football team begins training for WC qualifiers
Man run over by auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestinian issue
Notice issued extending ongoing lockdown 7 more days
Only 30pc foreign aid go to Rohingyas: Study
Three killed by lightning strikes in Bagmara
3 Bangladeshis killed in Bahrain road crash
Offices resume after Eid vacation
5 suffer burn injures in Ctg house fire
Import-export thru Hili land port resume
Incepta gets nod for producing Chinese 'Sinopharm' vaccine
Woman kills self in Panchagarh; husband held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft