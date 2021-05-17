Banks resume Covid-cut 4-hour services as Eid holiday ends



Representational image

The banking hours started at 10 am and would continue till 2 pm, as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular of May 5, 2021.

Banks were providing service for three hours on weekdays except the government holidays from April 14 when the government-enforced restrictions on movement came to force.

The latest circular of the central bank was about the period of May 5 to May 16.

Initially, the restrictions on movement were imposed for eight days but were extended until May 23 in phases.

The central bank is expected to issue fresh guidelines today on the operations of banking activities for the extended period of restrictions on movement.

As per the Bangladesh Bank's instruction of May 5, the banks will have to facilitate all sorts of deposits and withdrawals, issuance and deposit of demand drafts or pay orders, treasury challan, government's payments against social safety net programmes, payments of foreign remittance, domestic and interbank fund transfers, encashment or interest payments against NRB bond and different national saving certificates, utility payments and transactions through the BB's payment or clearing systems.

Meanwhile, different offices, except those of emergency services, remained closed on the day following the government-imposed restriction on public movement to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.





Banks started providing services to their customers on a limited scale for four hours from Sunday, May 16, 2021, as the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festivals of the Muslims, ended on the day.The banking hours started at 10 am and would continue till 2 pm, as per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular of May 5, 2021.Banks were providing service for three hours on weekdays except the government holidays from April 14 when the government-enforced restrictions on movement came to force.The latest circular of the central bank was about the period of May 5 to May 16.Initially, the restrictions on movement were imposed for eight days but were extended until May 23 in phases.The central bank is expected to issue fresh guidelines today on the operations of banking activities for the extended period of restrictions on movement.As per the Bangladesh Bank's instruction of May 5, the banks will have to facilitate all sorts of deposits and withdrawals, issuance and deposit of demand drafts or pay orders, treasury challan, government's payments against social safety net programmes, payments of foreign remittance, domestic and interbank fund transfers, encashment or interest payments against NRB bond and different national saving certificates, utility payments and transactions through the BB's payment or clearing systems.Meanwhile, different offices, except those of emergency services, remained closed on the day following the government-imposed restriction on public movement to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.