Stocks extend gaining streak, DSEX rises to 4-month high

Stocks extend their rising streak to the seventh consecutive day after the trading resumed on the conclusion of Eid holidays on Sunday as investors continued to take fresh stakes pushing up indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 62.66 points or 1.08 per cent to nearly four months high at 5,813, at the close of the trading. DSEX added more than 301 points in seven consecutive sessions.

Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 5.78 points to 2,192 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 7.64 points to 1,282 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained satisfactory and amounted to Tk 14.18 billion on the country's premier bourse, which was 2.41 per cent lower than the previous day's turnover of Tk 14.53 billion.

The higher remittance inflow, rising foreign reserves and export growth amid the pandemic have been encouraging the investors bringing positive impact on the market.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 191 points to 16,849 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 112 points to 10,156 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 192 advanced, 68 declined and 32 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 37.52 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 711 million





