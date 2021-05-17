Video
Covid-19: 32 die, 698 infected in 24 hrs      
Home Business

BB bars bank’s ex-MDS to be reappointed as independent directors

Published : Monday, 17 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Banks are not entitled to appoint their former managing directors as independent directors at their respective board as per the provisions of the Banking Companies Act 1991, Bangladesh Bank (BB) said.
"Any former regular or contractual officials of a bank will not be allowed to act as independent directors of the bank's lender board under any circumstances," the circular issued on May 12 lasty, said.
Banks generally appoint Managing Directors (MDs) on a contractual basis.
The BB has taken the move after a number of banks had appointed their former officials as independent directors at their boards.
The Banking Companies Act has barred banks from appointing an individual as an independent director of the lender's board if there is any possibility of conflict of interest between the lender and the person in the future.
Despite that, a number of banks have continued to breach the rule. BB, the central bank of the country mentioned the Banking Companies law and said a person, who had an interest in a bank in the past and has at present, cannot be appointed as an independent director.
Against the backdrop, the BB asked three banks in January to remove independent directors from their boards.
In its circular, the BB also instructed banks not to appoint their MDs, Deputy Managing Directors and Additional Managing Directors as advisors and consultants within five years since their retirement.
Before the issuance of their circular, banks were permitted to appoint former MDs and top executives as consultants or advisors one year after the retirement of the officials.


