

Bank Asia wants to issue bonds worth Tk 5 billion

The bond will be released with the approval of the Bangladewsh Sewcurities and Exchange Commission, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) said on Sunday.

Based on the information provided by the bank's authorities, the DSE said the bond would be released as part of Basel III's additional Tier-1 requirements.

The company did not provide any information on the price of the bond. The bank also did not say how the bond would be sold or to whom. The nature of the bond was also not disclosed.

The bank will be able to release the bonds after getting approval from the banking sector regulator Bangladesh Bank and the capital market regulator BSEC.







