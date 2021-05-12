Video
Wednesday, 12 May, 2021, 11:09 AM
Govt to buy 4-5cr doses of corona vaccines from China

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the government had written to China seeking to buy
four to five crore doses of corona vaccine. Zahid Maleque came up with the remark while he was speaking at a function at the state guest house Padma on Tuesday to hand over corona medicine and equipment to Nepal. The Health Minister said, "We have made a special request to China. We want to get four to five crore doses of coronavirus vaccine by December."
Asked about the 500,000 doses of vaccines that will arrive from China today (Wednesday), the minister said, "We have second doses in mind."  Earlier on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jimming said China will provide 500,000 doses corona vaccine of Sinopharm to Bangladesh. The consignment will arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday.
However, at a ceremony held at the state guest house Padma, 5,000 vial injections of Remdesivir produced by Beximco Pharmaceuticals and hydrochloroquine tablets produced by Essential Drugs were handed over to Nepal in the wake of the Corona disaster. Masks and PPEs will also be sent to Nepal.



