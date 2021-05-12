Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 May, 2021, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 lakh doses of Chinese vaccine reaches Dhaka       35 killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel, as violence escalates      
Home Front Page

BAF aircraft flies to China to bring vaccines

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

An aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on Tuesday left Dhaka for China to collect five lakh
doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
A total of 13 BAF Aircrews left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, for China to bring 5 lakh doses of the vaccines.
Wing Commander Md Habibur Rahman, GD (P) of BAF is leading the team, said an ISPR press release.
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat has provided necessary guidance to carry out the goodwill mission.
The Armed Forces is conducting various activities under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prevent coronavirus.
It is expected that the BAF C-130J transport aircraft will return home on May 12 with the vaccine of Coronavirus.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to buy 4-5cr doses of corona vaccines from China
BAF aircraft flies to China to bring vaccines
Covid-19 death toll tops 12,000
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested
Mayor Atiq finds mosquito control, canal reclaimation challenging
BUET launches clinical trials of ‘OxyJet’
Stop tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan until May 20: HC
Trial run of metro rail held


Latest News
India Covid deaths soar toll past 250,000
5 lakh doses of Chinese vaccine reaches Dhaka
Upay to offer lowest ATM cash out charge
Manchester City win Premier League title
Bangladesh stands by Nepal in its Covid-19 crisis
Youth killed in city's Arambagh
35 killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel, as violence escalates
Barcelona miss chance to go top
Strict lockdown likely to continue for one week more after Eid
Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: study
Most Read News
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Moon sighting committee to sit Wednesday evening
Fire breaks out at Banani building
2 electrocuted at Ulipur
HC asks to stop tree felling at Suhrawardy till May 20
Passenger-carrying microbus falls into river in Daulatdia ghat
'Govt sends letter to China for buying vaccine'
Hurt in blast while making bomb, Jashore UP member dies
Microbus pulled from Padma, driver still missing
Lightning kills two in two dists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft