BAF aircraft flies to China to bring vaccines

An aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on Tuesday left Dhaka for China to collect five lakh

doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

A total of 13 BAF Aircrews left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, for China to bring 5 lakh doses of the vaccines.

Wing Commander Md Habibur Rahman, GD (P) of BAF is leading the team, said an ISPR press release.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat has provided necessary guidance to carry out the goodwill mission.

The Armed Forces is conducting various activities under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prevent coronavirus.

It is expected that the BAF C-130J transport aircraft will return home on May 12 with the vaccine of Coronavirus.







