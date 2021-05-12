Covid-19 death toll tops 12,000

The country witnessed 33 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until

8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,005, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.55 per cent. At least 1,230 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,76,257, the release added.

The daily number of infections is also the lowest since March 14 when infection count was 1,159. The current positivity rate is 8.67 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.71 per cent. A total of 14,184 samples were tested at 454 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Tuesday).

At least 3,044 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,15,321 and the recovery rate at 92.15 per cent.

Among the deceased, 21 were men, and 12 were women. Of them, 31 died at hospitals while two at home. Nineteen of the dead were in Dhaka Division, seven in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in Ranpur and one each was in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,699 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,306 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,319,284 lives and infected 159,659,062 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to worldometer.

As many as 137,369,564 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







