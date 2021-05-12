Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 May, 2021, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 lakh doses of Chinese vaccine reaches Dhaka       35 killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel, as violence escalates      
Home Front Page

Covid-19 death toll tops 12,000

33 die, 1,230 infected in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 33 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until
8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,005, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
 The death rate stands at 1.55 per cent. At least 1,230 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,76,257, the release added.
The daily number of infections is also the lowest since March 14 when infection count was 1,159. The current positivity rate is 8.67 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.71 per cent. A total of 14,184 samples were tested at 454 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Tuesday).
At least 3,044 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,15,321 and the recovery rate at 92.15 per cent.
Among the deceased, 21 were men, and 12 were women. Of them, 31 died at hospitals while two at home.  Nineteen of the dead were in Dhaka Division, seven in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in Ranpur and one each was in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,699 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,306 were women.
The latest figures show an infection rate of 8.67 per cent. The overall infection rate of the country stands at 13.71 per cent while overall death rate is 1.55 per cent.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,319,284 lives and infected 159,659,062 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to worldometer.
As many as 137,369,564 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to buy 4-5cr doses of corona vaccines from China
BAF aircraft flies to China to bring vaccines
Covid-19 death toll tops 12,000
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested
Mayor Atiq finds mosquito control, canal reclaimation challenging
BUET launches clinical trials of ‘OxyJet’
Stop tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan until May 20: HC
Trial run of metro rail held


Latest News
India Covid deaths soar toll past 250,000
5 lakh doses of Chinese vaccine reaches Dhaka
Upay to offer lowest ATM cash out charge
Manchester City win Premier League title
Bangladesh stands by Nepal in its Covid-19 crisis
Youth killed in city's Arambagh
35 killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel, as violence escalates
Barcelona miss chance to go top
Strict lockdown likely to continue for one week more after Eid
Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: study
Most Read News
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Moon sighting committee to sit Wednesday evening
Fire breaks out at Banani building
2 electrocuted at Ulipur
HC asks to stop tree felling at Suhrawardy till May 20
Passenger-carrying microbus falls into river in Daulatdia ghat
'Govt sends letter to China for buying vaccine'
Hurt in blast while making bomb, Jashore UP member dies
Microbus pulled from Padma, driver still missing
Lightning kills two in two dists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft