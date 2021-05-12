Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested former Superintendent of Police Babul Akhter in connection with the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in the sensational murder case in Chattogram.

PBI arrested him on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, he was questioned at PBI's Chattogram City office at Mansurabad. Senior officials of the PBI including investigation officer of the case, Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma questioned him.

However, the PBI has been maintaining strict secrecy in this regard.

PIB chief DIG Banaj Kumar Mazumder said, "He (Babul Akhter) went to PBI's Chattogram city office earlier. He is being questioned as he is a defendant in the case. There is a High Court ruling. We're unable to say anything more."

However, it is learnt that the former SP, Babul Akhter, went to the PBI's Chattogram office at the directive of the PBI.

Contacted, PBI Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma said, "He is a defendant in the case. Since we have been investigating the case, he came here to know the progress of the investigation."

Mahmuda Khanam Mitu was hacked and shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants at NIzam Road near the GEC area adjacent to their house in Chattogram city on June 5 in 2016.







