Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 May, 2021, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 5 lakh doses of Chinese vaccine reaches Dhaka       35 killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel, as violence escalates      
Home Front Page

Stop tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan until May 20: HC

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a verbal order to halt tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan until May 20.
The court set May 20 for hearing a contempt of court petition filed against
Secretary of Liberation War Affairs  Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Public Works Department Chief Engineer Md Shamim Akhter and Chief of Architects Mir Manzur Rahman for felling trees at the udyan, ignoring the HC directive delivered on July 7 in 2009.
The High Court asked Attorney General AM Amin Uddin to take necessary steps so that no trees at Suhrawardy Udyan are felled till May 20.
The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman fixed the date after attorney general AM Amin Uddin sought time for the hearing.
Lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared for the contempt of court petitioners during the hearing.
The contempt petition against the three government officials was filed on May 9 amid the ongoing protests to protect the Suhrawardy Udyan from encroachment by people as the government planned to construct a restaurant and a road by felling several trees as the symbol of the liberation war stands there.
Two Supreme Court lawyers--Mahbubul Islam and Ripan Barai-- filed the contempt of court petition with the HC.
On the same day, six environmental organisations, including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and an individual, filed a writ petition with the HC, challenging the tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan. The writ petition is now pending with another HC bench.
Following a writ petition filed on July 7 in 2009, The HC directed the government to identify and preserve all the important historical places related to the Liberation War and set up memorial monuments at the historic sites at Suhrawardy Udyan. The memorial monuments maintained international standards so people from home and abroad can pay homage to the martyred freedom fighters.
The HC had ordered the government to protect and maintain the historic places at Suhrawardy Udyan, where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his historic March 7 speech in 1971 and where the Pakistani army surrendered on December 16 in 1971.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to buy 4-5cr doses of corona vaccines from China
BAF aircraft flies to China to bring vaccines
Covid-19 death toll tops 12,000
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested
Mayor Atiq finds mosquito control, canal reclaimation challenging
BUET launches clinical trials of ‘OxyJet’
Stop tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan until May 20: HC
Trial run of metro rail held


Latest News
India Covid deaths soar toll past 250,000
5 lakh doses of Chinese vaccine reaches Dhaka
Upay to offer lowest ATM cash out charge
Manchester City win Premier League title
Bangladesh stands by Nepal in its Covid-19 crisis
Youth killed in city's Arambagh
35 killed in Gaza, 3 in Israel, as violence escalates
Barcelona miss chance to go top
Strict lockdown likely to continue for one week more after Eid
Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: study
Most Read News
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Moon sighting committee to sit Wednesday evening
Fire breaks out at Banani building
2 electrocuted at Ulipur
HC asks to stop tree felling at Suhrawardy till May 20
Passenger-carrying microbus falls into river in Daulatdia ghat
'Govt sends letter to China for buying vaccine'
Hurt in blast while making bomb, Jashore UP member dies
Microbus pulled from Padma, driver still missing
Lightning kills two in two dists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft