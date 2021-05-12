Trial run of metro rail held



Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki accompanied by officials boarding the metro rail train for a trial run at Diabari Depot in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The train, operated by a driver from Japanese Kawasaki-Mitshubishi Consortium, crossed 500 meters with six compartments during the test run at Diabari Depot in Dhaka

at noon on Tuesday.

During the test operation, Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Ito Naoki and Bangladesh Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Hayakawa Yuho were present at the depot while Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader joined virtually.

While talking at the virtual programme arranged for the test run, Obaidul Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said the overall progress of the country's first metro-rail construction work stands at 63.26 per cent.

"Physical progress of its first phase construction from Uttara to Agargaon is 84.79 per cent," he said, adding that physical progress of its second phase construction from Agargaon to Motijheel reached 59.78 per cent.

Comprehensive progress of electrical and mechanical system and procurement of rolling stock (rail coaches) and depot equipment reached 54.40 per cent, he added.

The first shipment of metro rail coaches from Japan reached Dhaka on April 21 and second consignment of the metro tail coaches reached the country's Mongla Port on May 9 (Sunday).

After unloading the coaches there, the authority has already taken measures to bring those to the Uttara depot of the metro-rail authority.

The Kawasaki-Mitshubishi Consortium of Japan started construction of 24 sets of metro train with six coaches each and one rescue train for MRT-6 in April 2019 under a Tk 2,870 crore agreement signed in 2017. The deal is valid until December next year.

Construction of first full-fledged metro train was completed in April last year and second in September. Reusable aluminium alloy was used to build the bodies of the compartments and the window glasses were made bulletproof.

The compartments weighing 22-28 tonnes are about three meters in width and 20 meters in length, and have a long-line seating arrangement. Each of the coaches will have two air-conditioning units, with four doors for passengers.

The electrical train will run at a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour. Regenerative electric brakes are being used in the trains. The trains will be operated using an automated radio communication system, even without any driver.

Some 83.82pc work on the first part (from Uttara to Agargaon) of the metro rail project has been done. In another part, from Agargaon-Motijheel, 57pc work has been completed so far.

Overall, the Tk 22,000-crore MRT-6 project from Abdullahpur to Motijheel has had 62 per cent progress. The route is 20.10km long. Installation of seven-km rail track has already been completed. Now, the electric and mechanical work is going on. The construction of side walls on both sides of the viaduct is underway.

A total of 13.80km of the viaduct has been installed so far. The rail track installation inside the depot has also been completed.

But the government initiative to launch its operation at Uttara-Agargaon area in December this year has become uncertain due to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases.



