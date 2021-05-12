Video
Home Front Page

Tk 6 trillion budget for FY22 to be announced on June 3

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Shamsul Huda

The budget session of the parliament will begin on Wednesday, June 2 next, and the national budget for finance year 2021-2022 (FY22) will be announced on the following day, June 3.
The budget session will be the 13th session of the 11th National Assembly, and will start a 5pm. The budget will be announced by the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at 3pm on the following day.
 According to officials the size of the proposed budget this time could be around Tk 6 trillion.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the session will be as concise and we hold with health guidelines like as it was held last year after the outbreak of coronavirus.
All MPs and officials related to this budget will be tested corona before entering the session and relatively young MPs will be encouraged to attend the session.
The activities of the session will be conducted with the minimum number of persons. Visitors will be barred from entering Parliament. The maximum use of information technology will ensure social distance.
Meanwhile, sources in the Ministry of Health said that the health sector will be given priority in the budget of the coming financial year as well as in the budget of 2020-21.
 In the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-22, the allocation of Health Services Department and Health Education and Family Welfare Department is being increased.
There is an allocation of Tk 292.74 billion in the budget of the current financial year, which is more than Tk 30 billion higher than current  financial year.
However, considering  the overall situation including vaccines, the allocation in the next budget is increasing by about Tk55 billion  and including this total allocations in health  will be around Tk350 billion.
Of this, about Tk 260 billion will be allocated for the healthcare department, which is Tk 229.53 billion in the current budget. About Tk 90 billion  will be given to the Department of Health Education and Family Welfare, which is about Tk 65 billion  in the current budget.


