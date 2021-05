RIYADH , May 11: The moon-sighting committee in Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that the crescent of the month of Shawwal could not be sighted from the Tamir observatory as well as from the observatory of Majmaah University in Hautat Sudair, meaning the month of Ramadan this year will be 30 days and the first day of Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday (May 13). Saudi Gazette