

China envoy’s view presumptuous, we’ll decide our policy: FM

"We're an independent and sovereign state. We decide our foreign policy. But yes, any country can uphold its position," he told journalists at the State Guest House Padma on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks when he was asked about Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming's remarks on 'Quad' and Bangladesh.

"The comment has been an advanced one," said the Foreign Minister.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming on Monday said Bangladesh's relations with China will 'substantially get damaged' if Bangladesh joins 'Quad," a US-led initiative.

"The comment has been presumptuous," said the Foreign Minister. Bangladesh maintains a non-aligned and balanced foreign policy and it will decide what to do according to those principles.

Momen said usually China does not interfere into others' affairs and

they did not see anyone saying anything in such an aggressive way. "It's very regrettable," he added.

Dr Momen said they (China) can say their position and Bangladesh always welcome what others say. "We'll listen to what they say. But we'll decide what is good for us."

"What he (Ambassador) said (is) fine. We've no special comment on that," Dr Momen added.

"Naturally, he (Chinese ambassador) represents a country. They can say what they want. Maybe they don't want it (Bangladesh joining Quad)," Dr Momen said, adding that no one from the Quad has approached Bangladesh yet.

On Monday the Chinese envoy said obviously it will not be a good idea for Bangladesh to participate in this small club of four countries because it will substantially damage the bilateral relationship between the two countries. "So, we don't like to see any form of participation by Bangladesh in this small group of countries," said Ambassador Li.

He termed 'Quad' a military alliance aiming against China's resurgence and its relationship with neighbouring countries.

The US, India, Japan and Australia are part of an informal strategic alliance - the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad as it is known.

However, the Foreign Minister said once the United States had asked Bangladesh for selling gas but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina replied to power like the US that Bangladesh would decide after keeping reserve for 50 years. "Who're you?"

Dr Momen said they are lucky that they have a leader like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said many people on many occasion had said many things in the past but Bangladesh has done what is good for the country and for the wellbeing of its people guided by its principled position.

Following Bangabandhu's footprint, Dr Momen said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adopted a balanced and non-aligned foreign policy.

He said Bangladesh is in a very good position as it had friends like India and China - two big countries. "We maintain good relations with both the countries."

Dr Momen said Bangladesh has a 'rock-solid' relationship with India since 1971 and China is a big economic and development partner.

"Others see us with much respect as we maintain good relations with India and China," said the Foreign Minister, adding that Bangladesh could do things what other countries could not.

Dr Momen said they will decide following the foreign policy principles considering the interest of people and the country. "We've maintained a non-aligned and a balanced foreign policy. We'll continue to do it (maintaining non-aligned and balanced foreign policy)."

Dr Momen earlier said then the world was divided into blocs -- one was eastern-bloc and another western-bloc.

Since the eastern-bloc helped Bangladesh most, many thought Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman would join the eastern-bloc but Bangabandhu did not do it and maintained a non-aligned position, he said.







