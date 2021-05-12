Video
Home Front Page

Rain may dampen Eid celebrations

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

Eid day is likely to be a rainy day.
The Met Office has forecast light to moderate rain all over the country during the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims.
"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," it said.
Some parts of the country might see moderately heavy to heavy falls in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said.
Its forecast said rain and thunder shower activities may decrease in the next five days.
The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet today (Wednesday) evening to fix the date of Eid-ul-Fitr upon sighting of Shawwal moon.
Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia Eid will be observed on May 13, according to astronomical calculations. This is the first time Saudi announces the date of the Islamic calendar using astronomic technology rather than the traditional visual sighting of the moon.





