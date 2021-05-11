Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
BUET entry tests will now start from June 30

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) authorities on Tuesday have rescheduled the admission test dates of the 2020-21 academic year due to pandemic situation.
The authority gave the changed dates in BUET's website yesterday (May 11).
The preliminary test will take place on June 30 and July 1 whereas the examinations were scheduled to be held on May 31 and June 1 respectively. On the other hand, final test will be held on July 10 instead of June 10.


