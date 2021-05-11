Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:21 PM
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Scientists improve method to stop viruses causing respiratory infections in children

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, May 11: Researchers have improved a method in rodent models intended to help keep children healthy by engineering a short chunk of protein, or peptide that can prevent the attachment of human parainfluenza viruses to cells.
Human parainfluenza viruses, or HPIVs, are the leading cause of childhood respiratory infections, responsible for 30% to 40% of illnesses like croup and pneumonia. The viruses also affect the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. The researchers published their findings in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
To sicken people, HPIVs must latch onto cells and inject their genetic material to start making new viruses. HPIV3 is the most prevalent among these viruses. There are currently no approved vaccines or antivirals for HPIV3 infection in people.
In a study led by the Sam Gellman lab in the chemistry department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the lab of Anne Moscona and Matteo Porotto at Columbia University, researchers built upon years of work on peptide treatments to generate one capable of blocking the HPIV3 attachment process.
To enter host cells, HPIVs use specialized fusion proteins that resemble three corkscrews laid side-by-side. Earlier work by the Moscona-Porotto lab showed that scientists could a partial chunk of this corkscrew protein from HPIV3, introduce this peptide to the virus, and prevent the corkscrew from driving the infection process. The peptide, itself a corkscrew, essentially zippers up with the virus's corkscrews, creating a tight bundle of six corkscrew shapes.
The new peptide persists longer in the body, making it about three times more effective at blocking infection in rodent models of disease than the original form.
The research team started by trying to engineer the original peptide to be more resistant to protein-digesting enzymes in the body, which can easily shred proteins and make them useless. So, the Gellman lab turned to unusual building blocks to create a hardier peptide.    -ANI


