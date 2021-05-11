Fire at six-storey Banani building under control

A fire broke out at a six-storey commercial building in the capital's Banani area on Tuesday.

The fire originated at the office of Fair Group on the second floor of the building on road No 11 around 11:42am.

On information, four fire fighting units rushed to the scene and put out the flame around 12:55pm , said a source in the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

Meanwhile, there was no report of casualties as some 100 employees of the business establishment went to the rooftop and jumped to the roof of the adjacent building to save their lives.

















