Japan, UNDP join hands to build oxygen plants in India

New Delhi, May 11- The Japanese government and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India have joined hands to provide oxygen generation plants to support over 1300 hospital beds in India's north eastern region.

The 4,096 kilometre long Bangladesh-India international border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, touches several States in India's north east including 262 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,217 km in West Bengal.

One of the key challenges that the Indian healthcare system is facing during the Covid-19 pandemic is an acute shortage of oxygen. Thanks to support from the people of Japan, UNDP has been able to procure and install eight PSA oxygen generation plants in the States of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura in India's north-east. This has helped fulfil critical life-saving need to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply in the north-east.

According to the Japanese embassy here, hospitals, with a total capacity of approximately 1,300 beds, have been identified in the north-eastern region for these oxygen generation plants. Excess oxygen will be distributed among other health facilities in the hospitals' vicinity. The installation sites are being prepared so that the oxygen production can start at the earliest.

The Government of Japan has also committed a sizable commitment of providing critical items to India, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, said, " India's North East occupies a special place for Japan-India relations and I sincerely hope that the Oxygen generation plants will help those people in need in the North Eastern Region of India"

Suzuki said, "Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in this critical time. I am pleased that Japan is working with UNDP to provide vital oxygen generation plants for the people of India's North East.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ms. Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India, said that the situation in India is devastating and the pandemic continues to threaten millions of lives. UNDP urgently needs additional support to ensure that we reach the last mile to leave no one behind. " I would like to thank the people of Japan for this critical support that will allow UNDP to ensure uninterrupted flow of oxygen in hospitals and health centres in the region, especially those in hard-to-reach areas.''

UNDP has worked in India since 1951 in almost all areas of human development, from systems and institutional strengthening to inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods, as well as sustainable energy, environment and resilience.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh said that MDoNER is pro-actively assisting all the eight North Eastern States to fight the second wave of Covid-19 effectively.

Chairing a review meeting with Chief Secretaries, Health Secretaries, Planning Secretaries of North Eastern States and Central Government officers on Covid preparedness, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Japan- UNDP partnership will provide eight oxygen generation plants to ensure uninterrupted Oxygen supply at hospitals in the North East.











