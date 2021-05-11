Video
Home Back Page

Bakalia Access Road

Revised DPP likely to be completed in 2 months

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 11: Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is preparing a revised DPP (Development Project Proposal) for Bakalia Access Road due to change of alignment of the road.
Chief Engineer of CDA Hasan Bin Shams told the Daily Observer that the CUET expert team has already submitted their report on the alternative alignment of Bakalia Acees Road of the CDA.
He said, "With the basis of the CUET report, the CDA management has decided to revise the DPP. So, the consultant of the project has already started his works."
Hasan said, "I hope the consultant will finalise the RDPP within the next two months."
The CDA has taken an alternative step for construction of Bakalia Access Road avoiding the ten-storied building built on the alignment of the road. CDA has decided to avoid the said high-rise building constructed on the just alignment of the road.
The alignment of the access road will now be diverted to the side of the ten-storied building constructed by a retired army colonel.
 The CDA had earlier constituted a five-member inquiry committee headed by Nurullah Nuri, Director of the Department of Environmrent (DOE), Chattogram, to investigate the construction of the high-rise building on the alignment of the road.
The said committee submitted the report on September 16 last year mentioning four proposals.
The investigation committee held both the owners of the high rise building and the CDA officials responsible for the construction of the building just on the alignment of the road, the project director as well as to find out an alternative way avoiding the high rise building.
Hasan Bin Shams claimed that the CDA will now cost Tk 7 crore for construction of the road with fresh design avoiding the high-rise building.
He said the compensation of the building and the demolition expenditure of the structure would cost an amount of  Tk 15 crore.
 "Presently, the construction cost of the road by avoiding the high rise building will save  Tk 8 crore more," CDA chief engineer said.


