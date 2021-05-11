Biman to run addl flights to Dubai today

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will run two additional flights on the Dhaka-Dubai route today (May 12) before the UAE's ban for travellers from Bangladesh comes into effect.

The national flag carrier made the move as the UAE's restrictions for entry of travellers from Bangladesh will come into effect Wednesday, Biman Deputy General Manager (public relations) Tahera Khandaker said Monday.

"The UAE will bar entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka to guard against the spread of Covid-19 infections," the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said Monday.

"However, flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka," it said. -UNB










