Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:21 PM
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Country's 64pc Boro already harvested

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

At least 64 percent of Boro paddy harvesting of the country has already been completed and the rest is expected to be done by the end of the current month.
However, cent percent Boro crops has already been harvested in Haor areas with the support of the government.
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday gave the information at a press conference held in his ministry conference room at the secretariat.
The minister also expressed hope that more than 10 lakh metric tonnes of Boro paddy will be grown in the country this season than the target of its production.
Ministry's Senior Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam, additional secretaries Kamala Ranjan Das, Hasanuzzaman Kollol, Wahida Akter, Chairman of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) Dr Amitav Sarker, Director General (DG Seed) Balai Krishna Hazra, DG of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Md Asadullah and Director of Agriculture Information Center (AIC) Kartik Chandra Chakrabarty were also present at the programme.
Expressing satisfaction over cent percent harvest in haor areas without any trouble, Dr Razzaque said, Boro crop was grown on 9, 46,534 hectares of land in seven haor districts in this season.
Of them, 4, 51,770 hectares are haors. It's almost 20 percent of the total paddy cultivation. It's really pleasant to ensure smooth harvesting of Boro crops without any disaster, he said.
"More than 50,000 agricultural workers were sent to the haor areas under the supervision of the government during the period. At the same time, 2,620 combined harvesters and 789 rippers are also working to harvest the crops. Quick harvest of Boro has lessened the sufferings of the farmers," he said.
Farmers have been given modern technologies at subsidized price, he said.


