BANDARBAN, May 11: Army personnel raided a terrorists' den in Ruma upazila of Bandarban early Tuesday and recovered arms and drugs from there.

Acting on a tip-off, an army team conducted a drive at a farm house adjacent to Minjhiri Para around 3:00am.

During the drive, two Russian SMG, three magazines, 12 SMG bullets, three pistol bullets, a knife, 100 grams of ganja and 100 grams of opium were seized.