Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Sports

Juve in danger as doubt surrounds Pirlo, Ronaldo futures

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

ROME, MAY 11: With their nine-year reign in Serie A ended and club president Andrea Agnelli roundly criticised for his role in the aborted European Super League, Juventus now risk missing out on next season's Champions League.
Juventus were knocked out of Italy's top four last weekend following a 3-0 home defeat by AC Milan, leaving coach Andrea Pirlo's position increasingly under threat entering the final three games.
The head of the Italian Football Federation even warned Monday that Juventus would be thrown out of Serie A next season if they don't officially withdraw from the Super League, having as yet failed to distance themselves from the project.
Pirlo was largely spared the wrath of critics following the club's last-16 exit to Porto in the Champions League, his stature as a player and inexperience in the dugout serving as a shield.
But with the increasing regularity of poor performances, the 41-year-old now finds himself the primary target of mounting frustrations.
"While he may have all the excuses of a beginner, Pirlo did not improve during the season," Gazzetta dello Sport wrote Monday, lambasting an "unrecognisable" Juventus, "lacking in identity, style, intensity and organisation".
"You can be unmoved when the results are there, but when the team is in difficulty, to see the coach powerless and expressionless, incapable of shouting, that stands out," it added.
Pirlo shouldered the responsibility for the Milan loss but insisted he was not going to step aside.
Local media report that club officials have decided to finish the season with Pirlo but could then cut their losses on a failed gamble.
Massimiliano Allegri, who led Juventus to five titles in a row between 2015 and 2019, has been cited as a possible replacement, along with Zinedine Zidane, should he leave Real Madrid.
However Pirlo could still end the campaign with a second trophy, as Juventus face Atalanta in the Italian Cup final on May 19. Juventus beat Napoli in January's Super Cup.
All is not lost for Juventus but wins in their remaining games against in-form Sassuolo on Wednesday, champions Inter Milan and Bologna might not be enough to reclaim a spot in the top four.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany boss Loew set to recall Mueller for Euro 2020
Fulham relegated from Premier League after Burnley loss
Sinner sets up Nadal clash in Rome second round
'Change is coming' at the top says Djokovic
Japan's Osaka 'not sure' Olympics should happen as doubts grow
Buffon to quit Juventus at end of season
MCC to discuss Cambridge bamboo bat study
Juve in danger as doubt surrounds Pirlo, Ronaldo futures


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft