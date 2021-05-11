Juve in danger as doubt surrounds Pirlo, Ronaldo futures

ROME, MAY 11: With their nine-year reign in Serie A ended and club president Andrea Agnelli roundly criticised for his role in the aborted European Super League, Juventus now risk missing out on next season's Champions League.

Juventus were knocked out of Italy's top four last weekend following a 3-0 home defeat by AC Milan, leaving coach Andrea Pirlo's position increasingly under threat entering the final three games.

The head of the Italian Football Federation even warned Monday that Juventus would be thrown out of Serie A next season if they don't officially withdraw from the Super League, having as yet failed to distance themselves from the project.

Pirlo was largely spared the wrath of critics following the club's last-16 exit to Porto in the Champions League, his stature as a player and inexperience in the dugout serving as a shield.

But with the increasing regularity of poor performances, the 41-year-old now finds himself the primary target of mounting frustrations.

"While he may have all the excuses of a beginner, Pirlo did not improve during the season," Gazzetta dello Sport wrote Monday, lambasting an "unrecognisable" Juventus, "lacking in identity, style, intensity and organisation".

"You can be unmoved when the results are there, but when the team is in difficulty, to see the coach powerless and expressionless, incapable of shouting, that stands out," it added.

Pirlo shouldered the responsibility for the Milan loss but insisted he was not going to step aside.

Local media report that club officials have decided to finish the season with Pirlo but could then cut their losses on a failed gamble.

Massimiliano Allegri, who led Juventus to five titles in a row between 2015 and 2019, has been cited as a possible replacement, along with Zinedine Zidane, should he leave Real Madrid.

However Pirlo could still end the campaign with a second trophy, as Juventus face Atalanta in the Italian Cup final on May 19. Juventus beat Napoli in January's Super Cup.

All is not lost for Juventus but wins in their remaining games against in-form Sassuolo on Wednesday, champions Inter Milan and Bologna might not be enough to reclaim a spot in the top four. -AFP




















