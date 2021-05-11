Video
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Sports

Arteta calls for unity at wounded Arsenal

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, MAY 11: Mikel Arteta says he needs "unity and stability" as he seeks to return Arsenal to the top echelon of the Premier League after a disappointing campaign.
The Gunners, languishing in ninth place in the table, look set to miss out on European competition for the first time in 25 years.
Arteta, whose side travel to in-form Chelsea on Wednesday, was asked at his pre-match press conference whether he was upset by criticism from former players after last week's Europa League semi-final exit.
"I think everybody is entitled to give their opinions and when they have the chance to do that, they have to say what they feel," he said.
"It's nothing for me to say. I cannot control that. If you ask me what I would like to have around the team and around everything that is related to the football club, is that we have the unity and stability to work. But if it's not the case, it's nothing that I can do."
Supporters have mounted protests against US owner Stan Kroenke, angry over the club's involvement in the doomed breakaway European Super League and the team's poor results.    -AFP


