Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:20 PM
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Avishka Gunawardene is ambitious on resuming his coaching profession, says his wife

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene, who has been cleared by the ICC (International Cricket Council) didn't celebrate the "victory" but performed a religious ceremony on Tuesday. This was revealed by his wife, Fran.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, she said, "because of the current Covid pandemic, we can't think of a party but instead, we went to the St. Anthony Church and are now heading to a temple near our house".
"Will perform some religious ceremony here and all our extended family will sit together and thank God. We are grateful to God".
"We are all happy and my husband and we all are relieved at last.
Former left-handed batsman and the coach, Avishka Gunawardene, who, on behalf of the ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) had been charged by the ICC on two different Anti-Corruption codes.  
According to his lawyer Chrismal Warnasuriya (Court of Appeal), Avishka should claim compensation for the period he was banned.
However, the family has not given a thought to this. "We are not thinking on those lines yet. My husband is ambitious to resume his coaching and he will concentrate on this now", the wife added.
For the record : Kusal Perera did claim compensation when his ban on the doping charges had to be dropped by the ICC following his innocence was proved some five years ago.







