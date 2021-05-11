Eight archers to represent Bangladesh



Regarding the Archery World Cup 2021 Satge-2 to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) organised a press meet to brief the pros and cons at the Dutch-Bangla Auditorium of BOA on Tuesday. photo: BAF

As a matter of fact, Bangladesh is sending these archers so that the players may have an international exposure and venue before the Paris 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage-3 to be played from 21 to 27 June in Paris, France. From that view, this is only going to be a preparatory ground for the archers. Besides, this may help ace archer Ruman Shana and the country to have a benefit of wild card for the coming international event.

Bangladesh archers Ram Krishn Saha, Ruman Shana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Bueaty Roy, Diya Siddique, Mehnaz Akter Monira and Ashim Kumar Das were called in the team while BAF General Secretary Kazi Rajibuddin Chapol, German-born head coach Martin Frederick and Coach Ziaul Haque will accompany the archers in Lausanne. The team will leave the country on Sunday, the 16th of May and are to return on the 25th of May.

The team will participate in the male singles, doubles and female singles, doubles and mixed event of Recurve division and male singles of Compound division.

A total of 322 archers, coaches and officials from 35 countries will participate in the stage-2 event.

Head coach Martin said, "For the target of the tournament, I cannot say much or promise gold or anything. I cannot say the level the players are at right now as there was a huge gap of five months in the pandemic recently. But I can say that the players are lacking international event. Though they were busy in individual practice during the time being at home, the time that already passed is irreplaceable."

"� There are big guns like the USA that will be playing in the event. Our players are good too and I believe that they have the capability to do anything anywhere."

"We recently played a national event in Cox's Bazaar and the windy condition there would be helpful for the archers to cope with the strong wind in Switzerland and other international venues," said the coach.

Teer of City Group is the sole partner of the federation for the event under the project 'Teer go for gold'.











