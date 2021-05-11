Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:19 PM
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Sports

Jamie Day returns to Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bangladesh national football team's head coach Jamie Day and goalkeeping coach Les Cleevely returned to Dhaka Tuesday night after spending their vacation from the United Kingdom to train the team for the remaining three matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
After landing in Dhaka, the English-born national team's coach Jamie Day along with Les Cleevely went to a mandatory five-day quarantine before starting their on-field activities.
Day and Cleevely are expected to join the training camp on May 16 as the players have already reported on Monday last at the local hotel in the city where they will undergo fitness sessions over the next few days under fitness trainer Ivan Razlog.
Bangladesh will play their remaining Group E fixtures of the World Cup qualifiers in June in Qatar.
According to the fixtures, Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan, India and Oman on June 3, 7 and 15 respectively.     -BSS


