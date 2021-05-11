Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Sports

Cricketers advised to be on high alert during Eid holidays

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Cricketers advised to be on high alert during Eid holidays

Cricketers advised to be on high alert during Eid holidays

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has given some special instructions to the cricketers to keep them safe and healthy during Eid holidays, considering the fact that the country is going through a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka just after the Eid-ul-Fitr, a thing which made the special instructions so important one.
The Eid-ul-Fitr holiday has started from today and will end on May 17. The BCB's medical department has instructed those who have been called up to the preliminary squad to be on high alert during this week-long break.
The BCB also instructed the players not to go to public places and meet the people, apart from family members. They are advised strictly to stay at home and maintain the standard health rules.
"We have instructed every cricketer to be vigilant during the holidays," BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said on Tuesday.
"They are instructed to limit their movement and maintain social distance. The cricketers are strictly advised to stay at home as they have an important series after Eid holidays. They have been told by our medical department not to go to public gatherings at all. They have also been told to do whatever it takes to stay free from Covid-19."
The national team will resume their practice session for the Sri Lanka ODIs, which are the part of ICC ODI Super League on May 18
Debashish Chowdhury said that those who were called up for the preliminary team will have to go through the Covid-19 test twice after which they will enter into the bio-bubble, created for the series.
"The national team's practice will resume on May 18. Earlier, those who were called up for the preliminary squad will be tested twice. Those who will be negative will enter into the bio-bubble," he remarked.
The Sri Lankan cricket team will arrive in Dhaka on May 16 to play a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The first ODI of the series will be played on May 23 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second and third ODIs will be held on May 25 and May 26, also at the same venue. All of the matches are day-night affairs, according to the schedule released by the BCB.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany boss Loew set to recall Mueller for Euro 2020
Fulham relegated from Premier League after Burnley loss
Sinner sets up Nadal clash in Rome second round
'Change is coming' at the top says Djokovic
Japan's Osaka 'not sure' Olympics should happen as doubts grow
Buffon to quit Juventus at end of season
MCC to discuss Cambridge bamboo bat study
Juve in danger as doubt surrounds Pirlo, Ronaldo futures


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft