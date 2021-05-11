Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
City News

6m primary, secondary students at risk of learning loss

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Around 6 million primary and secondary students are at risk of learning loss due to the extended closure of the educational institutions in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study report revealed Monday.
Since the closure of schools in March 2020, there have been severe disruptions in the education of children, especially those from low-income groups.
The extended closure has led to far-reaching consequences including an increased risk of learning losses, dropouts, and psychological and economic costs, says the survey "Covid-19 Impact on Education Life of Children."
Some 3.42 million are primary school students and 2.50 million secondary school students are now at risk of learning loss.
Power and Participation Research Center (PPRC) and Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) jointly conducted the rapid telephonic survey between April 2020 and March 2021 to assess the impact of Covid-19 on poverty. It used samples from 6,099 households with around 4,940 consisting of school-going-age children.    —UNB



Â« PreviousNext Â»

