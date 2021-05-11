Left student bodies protest attack on workers at Tongi

Leaders and activists of left-leaning student organizations on Tuesday staged a demonstration and protested the attack on garments workers at Tongi of Gazipur.

Eight student organizations staged the protest at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture demanding justice for the workers injured as police fired rubber bullets on them.

Earlier, at least 20 apparel workers of Ha-Meem Group factory were shot and injured at Tongi and Kaliakoir Upazila of Gazipur after police fired rubber bullets to disperse them during demonstrations demanding extended Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

While addressing the protest rally, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation General Secretary Jahid Sujon said the indiscriminate firing on workers at Tongi was the fmanifestation of the government's fascist oppression.

Rashed Shahriar, General Secretary of Socialist Student Front, demanded that all those involved in the killings, attacks and tortures across the country, including the shooting of Ha-meem Group workers at Tongi should be brought to justice.

The protesters demanded that the factory authorities will have to bear the medical expenses of the victims of the attack and the injured will have to be paid adequate compensation.





