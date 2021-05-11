Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home City News

Left student bodies protest attack on workers at Tongi

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
DU Correspondent

Leaders and activists of left-leaning student organizations on Tuesday staged a demonstration and protested the attack on garments workers at Tongi of Gazipur.
Eight student organizations staged the protest at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture demanding justice for the workers injured as police fired rubber bullets on them.
Earlier, at least 20 apparel workers of Ha-Meem Group factory were shot and injured at Tongi and Kaliakoir Upazila of Gazipur after police fired rubber bullets to disperse them during demonstrations demanding extended Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
While addressing the protest rally, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation General Secretary Jahid Sujon said the indiscriminate firing on workers at Tongi was the fmanifestation of the government's fascist oppression.
Rashed Shahriar, General Secretary of Socialist Student Front, demanded that all those involved in the killings, attacks and tortures across the country, including the shooting of Ha-meem Group workers at Tongi should be brought to justice.
The protesters demanded that the factory authorities will have to bear the medical expenses of the victims of the attack and the injured will have to be paid adequate compensation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6m primary, secondary students at risk of learning loss
Left student bodies protest attack on workers at Tongi
DU retd Prof Ayubur Rahman passes away
National Moon Sighting Committee to meet today
100 buses seized in Cumilla for violating govt rules
27 held from Jhenaidah border while entering the country illegally
Economists urge government to present pro-poor budget
CVASU Officers’ Assoc executive committee formed


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft