DU retd Prof Ayubur Rahman passes away

A retired professor of Dhaka University Economics Department, Dr Ayubur Rahman Bhuiyan on Tuesday dies while undergoing treatment in a hospital in the capital.

He breathed his last at his 80 years old.

Expressing condolence with the death of the renowned professor, Dhaka University Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said that Ayubur Rahman Bhuiyan was an expert professor on international trade and he also had an outstanding knowledge of Islamic economics.

"He was skilled and adept at giving knowledgeable and textile opinions on any subject," the VC added.



















