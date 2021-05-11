Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
National Moon Sighting Committee to meet today

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Wednesday evening to fix the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims.  The Islamic Foundation issued a press release in this regard saying the meeting will be held at the foundation's Baitul Mukarram office after Maghrib prayers for reviewing information on the sighting of Shawwal moon.
 Mohammad Faridul Haque Khan, State Minister for Religious Affairs and also president of the committee, will preside over the meeting, it added.  People have been requested to inform the committee over following phone and fax numbers if they see the Shawwal moon anywhere in Bangladesh sky.
 They also can report to the corresponding upazila nirbahi officers or deputy commissioners. The phone numbers are: 9559493, 9555947, 9556407 and 9558337 while the fax numbers are 9563397 and 9555951.    -UNB


