Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Moscow proposes arms control on agenda of Putin-Biden talks

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MOSCOW, May 11: Moscow has proposed discussing arms control and security issues at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Lavrov said Moscow was still waiting for answers from Washington on a proposed summit between the two leaders. U.S. ambassador on disarmament Robert Wood said preparations for talks between the two leaders were underway.
"President Biden and President Putin have agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues," he told a virtual United Nations conference on disarmament. "They are in the process of preparing for these discussions."
In separate comments, U.S. ambassador on disarmament Robert Wood said preparations for the talks were underway. Relations between Moscow and Washington slumped to a post-Cold War low in March after Biden said he thought Putin was a "killer" and Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington for consultations.
But after slapping sanctions against Russia last month, Biden said there was still room for the countries to work together. Biden has said he would like to hold a summit with Putin during his trip to Europe in June. The White House said lingering differences between Washington and Moscow would need to be resolved before any summit could take place.    -REUTERS


