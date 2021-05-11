Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Foreign News

28 killed as Israel strikes Gaza amid Hamas rocket barrage

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

JERUSALEM, May 11: Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza exchanged heavy fire Tuesday, killing at least 26 Palestinians and two Israelis, in an escalation sparked by violent unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
Nine children were among those killed in the blockaded Gaza Strip that is controlled by Hamas and 125 people there were wounded, local health authorities said.  
Two Israeli women were killed by rockets in the heavily-targeted coastal city of Ashkelon, just north of Gaza, said the emergency service Magen David Adom. The local Barzilai medical center said it was treating 70 injured.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1.4b but no more? China's population growth closer to zero
Moscow proposes arms control on agenda of Putin-Biden talks
Queen returns to public stage with UK govt’s new agenda
28 killed as Israel strikes Gaza amid Hamas rocket barrage
11 among students, teacher killed in Russia school shooting
Philippines plans military hub in South China Sea
China to separate line on Mount Everest over C-19 fears
Johnson faces probe over luxury Caribbean holiday


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft