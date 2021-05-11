Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:18 PM
Foreign News

11 among students, teacher killed in Russia school shooting

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, May 11: At least 11 people have been killed, most of them children, and many more wounded after one or more gunmen opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the emergency services ministry.
Officials said at least one gunman had been involved and detained, though there were unconfirmed reports of two attackers including one who had been killed. A police spokesman said officers were dispatched to School No. 175 in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, after reports of shots being fired.
Amateur footage on social media, apparently filmed from a nearby building, showed people escaping from the school by jumping from second- and third-floor windows, with sounds of gunshots echoing in the schoolyard.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said seven children had been killed and 16 people wounded. The mayor of Kazan said eight people had been killed, while Russian news agencies, citing official sources, said 11 people had died.
There were initial reports of two shooters, with one reportedly barricaded on the fourth floor of the building and killed, but officials later said a lone attacker had been responsible. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said a local resident born in 2001 had been detained in connection with the attack.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a review of gun control laws after the shooting, while the authorities declared a day of mourning for Wednesday. Tatarstan regional leader Rustam Minnikhanov arrived at the scene and entered the school after it had been declared secure by law enforcement.    -AFP


