Poor people get Eid gifts in four districts





Food assistance was given to the destitute people in Sapahar Upazila on Tuesday (L) and new clothes distributed among orphan madrasa students in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon on Monday on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr. photoS: observer

Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shariful Islam distributed the money among the beneficiaries on the Joypurhat Circuit House premises in the town on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan and Joypurhat Municipality Mayor Mostafizur Rahman, among others, were also present during the distribution.

NAOGAON: New clothes and food items were distributed among poor people and orphan madrasa students in Sapahar and Patnitala upazilas of the district in two days.

Eid gifts were distributed among 50 destitute people in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP distributed the food package on its upazila office premises.

Each of the beneficiaries received 3kg of rice, 2kg of potato, 1kg onion, 1kg pulse and 1 litre of oil.

Sapahar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mamun, Ansar and VDP Officer Sahara Banu, Juba Unnayan Assistant Officer Abdul Mannan, Islamic Foundation Field Supervisor Tofazzal Hossain and Sapahar Press Club President Jahangir Alam Manik, among others, were present during the distribution.

On the other hand, clothes were distributed among 101 orphan madrasa students in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Monday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Advocate Md Sohel Rana distributed the clothes among the students of Nazipur Darul Ulum Qawmi Madrasa in Nazipur Municipality of the upazila.

Feni Muhuri Leo Club distributed the clothes among the poor people at its office in the town.

Lions District 315 B2 Bangladesh Concern Chairperson and Charter Advisor Lion Omar Faruq Bhuiyan Belal was present as chief guest while Feni Muhuri Leo Club President Leo Tasin Sobhan presided over the programme.

President of Lions Club of Feni Muhuri Lion Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, newly elected president Lion Advocate Nurul Islam Majumdar Sohag, General Secretary (GS) Lion Morshed Hossain, newly elected GS Lion Advocate Partha Pal Chowdhury and Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Lion Selim Chishtiya, among others, were present during the distribution.

RAJSHAHI: Some 610 distressed, jobless and transgender people were given foodstuffs at Riverview Collectorate School ground in the city on Monday as gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi Humayun Kabir distributed the food package containing 10 kg of rice, 1 kg of pulse, 2 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of sugar, 1 litre of edible oil, 500 grams of vermicelli and 500 grams of powdered milk.

