Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Countryside

Poor people get Eid gifts in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

A total of 5,786 people received cash money, new clothes and food items in four districts- Joypurhat, Naogaon, Feni and Rajshahi, on Monday and Tuesday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Food assistance was given to the destitute people in Sapahar Upazila on Tuesday (L) and new clothes distributed among orphan madrasa students in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon on Monday on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr. photoS: observer

Food assistance was given to the destitute people in Sapahar Upazila on Tuesday (L) and new clothes distributed among orphan madrasa students in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon on Monday on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr. photoS: observer

JOYPURHAT: Some 5,000 poor people in Sadar Upazila of the district have received cash amount as the Prime Minister's Eid gift.
Joypurhat Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shariful Islam distributed the money among the beneficiaries on the Joypurhat Circuit House premises in the town on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan and Joypurhat Municipality Mayor Mostafizur Rahman, among others, were also present during the distribution.
NAOGAON: New clothes and food items were distributed among poor people and orphan madrasa students in Sapahar and Patnitala upazilas of the district in two days.
 Eid gifts were distributed among 50 destitute people in Sapahar Upazila of the district on Tuesday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Bangladesh Ansar and VDP distributed the food package on its upazila office premises.
Each of the beneficiaries received 3kg of rice, 2kg of potato, 1kg onion, 1kg pulse and 1 litre of oil.
Sapahar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdullah Al Mamun, Ansar and VDP Officer Sahara Banu, Juba Unnayan Assistant Officer Abdul Mannan, Islamic Foundation Field Supervisor Tofazzal Hossain and Sapahar Press Club President Jahangir Alam Manik, among others, were present during the distribution.  
On the other hand, clothes were distributed among 101 orphan madrasa students in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Monday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Advocate Md Sohel Rana distributed the clothes among the students of Nazipur Darul Ulum Qawmi Madrasa in Nazipur Municipality of the upazila.
Food assistance was given to the destitute people in Sapahar Upazila on Tuesday (L) and new clothes distributed among orphan madrasa students in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon on Monday on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr. photoS: observer

Food assistance was given to the destitute people in Sapahar Upazila on Tuesday (L) and new clothes distributed among orphan madrasa students in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon on Monday on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr. photoS: observer

FENI: New clothes were distributed among about 25 destitute people in the district town on Monday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Feni Muhuri Leo Club distributed the clothes among the poor people at its office in the town.
Lions District 315 B2 Bangladesh Concern Chairperson and Charter Advisor Lion Omar Faruq Bhuiyan Belal was present as chief guest while Feni Muhuri Leo Club President Leo Tasin Sobhan presided over the programme.
President of Lions Club of Feni Muhuri Lion Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, newly elected president Lion Advocate Nurul Islam Majumdar Sohag, General Secretary (GS) Lion Morshed Hossain, newly elected GS Lion Advocate Partha Pal Chowdhury and Sadar Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Lion Selim Chishtiya, among others, were present during the distribution.
RAJSHAHI: Some 610 distressed, jobless and transgender people were given foodstuffs at Riverview Collectorate School ground in the city on Monday as gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi Humayun Kabir distributed the food package containing 10 kg of rice, 1 kg of pulse, 2 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of sugar, 1 litre of edible oil, 500 grams of vermicelli and 500 grams of powdered milk.
DC Abdul Jalil presided over the distribution programme.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get Eid gifts in four districts
Lightning kills six in five districts
Eid shopping gains momentum in K’ganj
Labour crisis hampers Boro harvesting in Rajshahi, Meherpur
Man kills son in Cox’s Bazar
2 elderly men found dead in Natore
Six more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
5 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft