Lightning kills six in five districts

Six people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in five districts- Naogaon, Natore, Sirajganj, Pabna and Panchagarh, in two days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Karim Ijabul, 63, son of late Gias Uddin, a resident of Boidyabati Hotatpara Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila.

Isabpur Union Parishad Chairman Md Imrul Kayes Badal said thunderbolt struck Ijabul at around 1:30pm while he was returning home with his cattle from a field, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Saber Ali, 60, son of Bahar Ali, a resident of Kenchoayakora Taltali Para Village under Joari Union.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdul Jalil said thunderbolt struck Saber Ali in the morning while he was cutting paddy in Ahmedpur Beel, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP member added.

SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arif Hossain, 15, son of Afsar Ali, a resident of Putia Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck Arif Hossain in the morning while he was doing agricultural work at a field in the area, which left him dead on the spot.

PABNA: A young farmer was killed by lightning strike in Santhia Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, 18, son of Joynal Pramanik, a resident of Chhota Pathailhat Village under Afra Nagdemra Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck Imran Hossain in the morning while he was looking after his agriculture field, which left him dead on the spot.

PANCHAGARH: Two people were killed by lightning strikes in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Solaiman Ali, 28, son of Fazal Haq of Debiduba Darar Haat area, and Hamidul Islam, 38, son of Abdus Samad of Araji Sundardighi area in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Solaiman in the afternoon when he was lifting sand from river by dredger, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, lightning struck Hamidul when he was working at a paddy field in Araji Sundardighi area in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the respective families.

Debiganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incidents.

Lightning strikes are common in Bangladesh. Nearly 250 people were killed by it between February and September 2019, according to official statistics. In 2018, some 359 people were killed by lightning strikes. In 2015, the Bangladesh government declared lightning as a natural disaster.





















