Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:18 PM
Home Countryside

Eid shopping gains momentum in K’ganj

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, May 11: Eid shopping has gained momentum in the district. Despite the alarming corona situation, people are not refraining from purchasing their Eid gift items.
People were seen thronging different markets, shopping malls and footpath outlets. But health and hygiene rules including wearing mask are hardly maintained.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, all markets, shopping malls, and complexes have lifted attractive clothes like Salwar Kamiz, three pieces, pants, shirts, Panjabi and Sari.
During a recent visit, it is found that  customers including women, children, and elderly people thronged markets and shopping centres. While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, many customers said, despite adequate supply of Eid-items, retail prices of different clothes including local and imported ones are higher than that of the previous year; low and middle-income people cannot afford these.
 But traders denied charging higher prices.


