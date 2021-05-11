Labour crisis hampers Boro harvesting in Rajshahi, Meherpur



A Boro paddy field in Tanore Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI: Labourer crisis continues to hamper Boro harvesting in Tanore Upazila of the district.

According to field sources, the crisis for the agriculture labourers has been created due to shortage of labourers and high wage.

In this situation, farmers are worried of harvesting ripen paddy.

In many areas, ripe paddy already got dropped down from sheaves lashed by stormy wind.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, frustrated farmers said, seasonal labourers cannot come from other districts due to the ongoing lockdown.

Nur Mohammad, a farmer of Gollapara Village in the upazila, said, he is trying to harvest his 10 bighas of ripe fields before the next rainy season.

Another Habibul Islam said, he cultivated two bighas at Tk 7,000; but his crop has been damaged due to pest attack and hot air.

So, he has turned frustrated; and it is more so for not getting labourers.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Office sources, more than 25,155 hectares of land were brought under the Boro cultivation with over 1,90,900 tonnes of production target.

MEHERPUR: Farmers in the district are not getting combine harvesting machines to lift their Boro paddy.

In cutting their Boro paddy plants, they are experiencing labour crisis.

According to field sources, the Boro harvesting has begun in the district.

Officially, some farmers have been provided with combined harvesters, on a subsidy basis, to expedite the on-going harvesting, before being hit by storm or other natural calamities including flood.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of farmers said, if their standing croplands cannot be harvested timely, these are likely to be affected by any natural calamity; and there can be food crisis.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources, Boro was cultivated on 19,100 hectares of land in the district this year; farmers are expecting bumper yield as their fields were cultivated using modern method. But at present, they are in fear of losing their crops due to Nor'wester.

One farmer in Bhatpara Village in Gangni Upazila said, he has cultivated Boro hoping to get good production. He is also in fear of the Nor'wester.

He further said, his harvesting is being hampered due to labour crisis.

He mentioned the government has provided combined harvesters for the farmers; these are supposed to be operated in other places after meeting the demand of cutting in fixed areas. But these cutting machines are not seen.

Many farmers in Saharabaria area said, the harvesting machines are urgent for low-lying areas.

According to them, harvesters are operating in other areas. Their operators are depriving the eligible farmers on different pretexts.

These are working mainly in Haor areas. But the farmers in the plain areas are facing cutting problem.

It was learnt, some harvesters have been leased to others while some others have been sold out at the subsidised rate.

The agricultural office is not making any supervision in this connection.

In fact, the harvesting machines were not given to eligible farmers.

Deputy Director of the DAE Swapan Kumar Khan said, 33 harvesting machines have been distributed in the district; these will be used for harvesting paddy and wheat.

He mentioned farmers in the region rear cows; so no one wants to cut paddy by using harvester for Bichali as fodder. That is why many have taken the machine outside the district, he added.





















