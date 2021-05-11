Man kills son in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, May 11: A man was murdered by his father in Moheskhali Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Four other people received injuries in the incident that took place in Jamirchhari area under Shaplapur Union in the upazila.

Deceased Mohammad Jubayer, 35, was the son of Altaf Hossain of the area.

The injured are Jannat Begum, 55, Mohammad Foisal, 28, Junu Begum, 37, and Shamima Akhter, 16.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Altaf Hossain has two wives.

There had been a long dispute between the sons of Altaf Hossain's two wives over land. However, an altercation took place between them at night.

At one stage, Altaf Hossain along with the sons of his second wife attacked his first wife and her sons and daughters, leaving them critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jobayer dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Of the injured, the deceased's mother Jannat Begum and brother Foisal were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

However, police arrested Altaf Hossain and Mohammad Tipu, son of his second wife, in this connection.





