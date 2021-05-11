Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Countryside

Man kills son in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, May 11: A man was murdered by his father in Moheskhali Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Four other people received injuries in the incident that took place in Jamirchhari area under Shaplapur Union in the upazila.
Deceased Mohammad Jubayer, 35, was the son of Altaf Hossain of the area.
The injured are Jannat Begum, 55, Mohammad Foisal, 28, Junu Begum, 37, and Shamima Akhter, 16.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Altaf Hossain has two wives.
There had been a long dispute between the sons of Altaf Hossain's two wives over land. However, an altercation took place between them at night.
At one stage, Altaf Hossain along with the sons of his second wife attacked his first wife and her sons and daughters, leaving them critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jobayer dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Of the injured, the deceased's mother Jannat Begum and brother Foisal were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.  
However, police arrested Altaf Hossain and Mohammad Tipu, son of his second wife, in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get Eid gifts in four districts
Lightning kills six in five districts
Eid shopping gains momentum in K’ganj
Labour crisis hampers Boro harvesting in Rajshahi, Meherpur
Man kills son in Cox’s Bazar
2 elderly men found dead in Natore
Six more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
5 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft