Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Countryside

2 elderly men found dead in Natore

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

NATORE, May 11: Two elderly men were found dead in separate incidents in Baraigram and Bagatipara upazilas of the district.
Police recovered the half-decomposed hanging body of an elderly man from his room in Baraigram Upazila on Tuesday .
The deceased was identified as Karim Sarker, 60, son of late Hossain Ali Sarker, a resident of Gopalpur Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Karim Sarker lived alone at his house in the area. However, his daughter along with her husband saw him hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house at noon while they came to visit her father.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that he might have committed suicide by hanging himself about a week back.
On the other hand, police recovered the body of an elderly man from Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Mohar Ali, 60, a resident of Sonapur Village in the upazila. The deceased's family sources said Mohar Ali had been suffering from various diseases for long.
However, he went to sleep at his room at around 9am.
Later, the family members found his dead in the afternoon.
Police sources said blood was seen on the nose and mouth of the body.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get Eid gifts in four districts
Lightning kills six in five districts
Eid shopping gains momentum in K’ganj
Labour crisis hampers Boro harvesting in Rajshahi, Meherpur
Man kills son in Cox’s Bazar
2 elderly men found dead in Natore
Six more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
5 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft