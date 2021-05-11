2 elderly men found dead in Natore

NATORE, May 11: Two elderly men were found dead in separate incidents in Baraigram and Bagatipara upazilas of the district.

Police recovered the half-decomposed hanging body of an elderly man from his room in Baraigram Upazila on Tuesday .

The deceased was identified as Karim Sarker, 60, son of late Hossain Ali Sarker, a resident of Gopalpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Karim Sarker lived alone at his house in the area. However, his daughter along with her husband saw him hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house at noon while they came to visit her father.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have committed suicide by hanging himself about a week back.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an elderly man from Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Mohar Ali, 60, a resident of Sonapur Village in the upazila. The deceased's family sources said Mohar Ali had been suffering from various diseases for long.

However, he went to sleep at his room at around 9am.

Later, the family members found his dead in the afternoon.

Police sources said blood was seen on the nose and mouth of the body.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.











