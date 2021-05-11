Video
Home Countryside

Six more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 11: Six more people have died of coronavirus in the division in two days.
One more person died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning. With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 506 here.
Meanwhile, 65 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 32,633 in the division. Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.
He said the highest 304 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 75 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 21 people died in Chapainawabganj, 35 in Naogaon, 18 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 20 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 29,353 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,686 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.
Earlier, five more patients died of corona in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the death toll to 505 in the division.
A total of 32,568 people have so far been infected with the deadly Covid-19 in the division, while 57 new cases were detected on the day.
Dr. Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health confirmed the information in a press release issued on Monday.


