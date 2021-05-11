5 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Five people including a woman and her daughter have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Manikganj and Chattogram, on Monday.

MANIKGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rubel Hossain, a resident of Golra Village in Saturia Upazila of the district, and Nur-e-Alam, of Magura District.

Borongail Highway Police Outpost Inspector Riad Mahmud said Nur-e-Alam was going to Paturia by a rented motorcycle of Rubel in the morning. At that time, a truck hit the motorcycle in Pukhuria area at around 7am, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the truck, the official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Three people including a woman and her daughter were killed and two others injured after in a road accident in Banshkhali Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Abur Rahim, 27, son of Mohammad Hashem, a resident of Naikkhangchhari area in Baishari Upazila of Bandarban; and Sanzida Karim Priya, 25, wife of Mohammad Arman of Fasiakhali area in Chakaria Upazila of the district, and her daughter Moni Akhter, 5.

Two other people were injured in the accident.

Police and local sources said a truck and an auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in Boilgaon area at noon, which left three passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.















