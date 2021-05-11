Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Countryside

5 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman and her daughter have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Manikganj and Chattogram, on Monday.
MANIKGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Ghior Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Rubel Hossain, a resident of Golra Village in Saturia Upazila of the district, and Nur-e-Alam, of Magura District.
Borongail Highway Police Outpost Inspector Riad Mahmud said Nur-e-Alam was going to Paturia by a rented motorcycle of Rubel in the morning. At that time, a truck hit the motorcycle in Pukhuria area at around 7am, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police seized the truck, the official added.   
CHATTOGRAM: Three people including a woman and her daughter were killed and two others injured after in a road accident in Banshkhali Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Abur Rahim, 27, son of Mohammad Hashem, a resident of Naikkhangchhari area in Baishari Upazila of Bandarban; and Sanzida Karim Priya, 25, wife of Mohammad Arman of Fasiakhali area in Chakaria Upazila of the district, and her daughter Moni Akhter, 5.  
Two other people were injured in the accident.
Police and local sources said a truck and an auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in Boilgaon area at noon, which left three passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and two others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
The injured were admitted to a local      hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get Eid gifts in four districts
Lightning kills six in five districts
Eid shopping gains momentum in K’ganj
Labour crisis hampers Boro harvesting in Rajshahi, Meherpur
Man kills son in Cox’s Bazar
2 elderly men found dead in Natore
Six more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
5 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft