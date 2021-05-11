Corona snatches smile from 400 KG teachers, employees at Gomastapur



The photo shows two closed kindergarten schools in Gomastapur Upazila. photo: observer

They have been badly impacted during the one year of Covid-19 pandemic as their schools have remained closed.

Kindergarten schools in the upazila did not get monthly tuition fees from students. In this situation, many schools cannot pay monthly rents.

Already, many teachers and employees have changed their profession for survival.

There are 30 kindergarten schools in the upazila with about 400 teachers-employees and 7,000 students.

Bangladesh Kindergarten Association's Gomastapur Upazila President and Head Teacher of Alinagar Noorjahgan Pre-cadet School Alhajj Sadikul Islam said, living standard of teachers and employees of the school has been hit hard.

General Secretary of the upazila unit and head teacher of Gholadighi Bright Star Kindergarten Shahidul Islam said, in the last June an appeal was made to the Prime Minister through Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) for financial assistance; later, by July in 2020, a human chain was formed across the country.

Principal Delwar Hossain Rony of Rahanpur Gazi Shishu Shikkha Niketan on the upazila premises said, they would have stood beside these teachers and employees if there would be incentive from the government.

Head Teacher of Rahanpur Tozammel Hossain Academy Saleh Ahmed Bachchhu drew attention of the government in this regard.

He was echoed by Principal Abul Kalam Azad of Rahanpur Green View Pre-cadet School, and Director Sarwar Habib of Geyanchakra.

When contacted, UNO Mizanur Rahman said, they are yet to get any government instruction in this regard; but if any teacher or employee suffers for financial crisis, he will be assisted.

DC Md Manzurul Hafiz said, if teachers and employees living in hardship apply, they will be assisted.















GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 11: More than 400 kindergarten school teachers and employees are going to be deprived of Eid celebration in Gomastapur Upazila of the district.They have been badly impacted during the one year of Covid-19 pandemic as their schools have remained closed.Kindergarten schools in the upazila did not get monthly tuition fees from students. In this situation, many schools cannot pay monthly rents.Already, many teachers and employees have changed their profession for survival.There are 30 kindergarten schools in the upazila with about 400 teachers-employees and 7,000 students.Bangladesh Kindergarten Association's Gomastapur Upazila President and Head Teacher of Alinagar Noorjahgan Pre-cadet School Alhajj Sadikul Islam said, living standard of teachers and employees of the school has been hit hard.General Secretary of the upazila unit and head teacher of Gholadighi Bright Star Kindergarten Shahidul Islam said, in the last June an appeal was made to the Prime Minister through Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) for financial assistance; later, by July in 2020, a human chain was formed across the country.Principal Delwar Hossain Rony of Rahanpur Gazi Shishu Shikkha Niketan on the upazila premises said, they would have stood beside these teachers and employees if there would be incentive from the government.Head Teacher of Rahanpur Tozammel Hossain Academy Saleh Ahmed Bachchhu drew attention of the government in this regard.He was echoed by Principal Abul Kalam Azad of Rahanpur Green View Pre-cadet School, and Director Sarwar Habib of Geyanchakra.When contacted, UNO Mizanur Rahman said, they are yet to get any government instruction in this regard; but if any teacher or employee suffers for financial crisis, he will be assisted.DC Md Manzurul Hafiz said, if teachers and employees living in hardship apply, they will be assisted.