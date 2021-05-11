Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Ex-SP Babul Akter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Home Countryside

Corona snatches smile from 400 KG teachers, employees at Gomastapur

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Abdulla Al Mamun Nahid

The photo shows two closed kindergarten schools in Gomastapur Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows two closed kindergarten schools in Gomastapur Upazila. photo: observer

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 11: More than 400 kindergarten school teachers and employees are going to be deprived of Eid celebration in Gomastapur Upazila of the district.
They have been badly impacted during the one year of Covid-19 pandemic as their schools have remained closed.
Kindergarten schools in the upazila did not get monthly tuition fees from students. In this situation, many schools cannot pay monthly rents.
Already, many teachers and employees have changed their profession for survival.
There are 30 kindergarten schools in the upazila with about 400 teachers-employees and 7,000 students.
Bangladesh Kindergarten Association's Gomastapur Upazila President and Head Teacher of Alinagar Noorjahgan Pre-cadet School Alhajj Sadikul Islam said, living standard of teachers and employees of the school has been hit hard.
General Secretary of the upazila unit and head teacher of Gholadighi Bright Star Kindergarten Shahidul Islam said, in the last June an appeal was made to the Prime Minister through Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) for financial assistance; later, by July in 2020, a human chain was formed across the country.
Principal Delwar Hossain Rony of Rahanpur Gazi Shishu Shikkha Niketan on the upazila premises said, they would have stood beside these teachers and employees if there would be incentive from the government.
Head Teacher of Rahanpur Tozammel Hossain Academy Saleh Ahmed Bachchhu drew attention of the government in this regard.
He was echoed by Principal Abul Kalam Azad of Rahanpur Green View Pre-cadet School, and Director Sarwar Habib of Geyanchakra.
When contacted, UNO Mizanur Rahman said, they are yet to get any government instruction in this regard; but if any teacher or employee suffers for financial crisis, he will be assisted.
DC Md Manzurul Hafiz said, if teachers and employees living in hardship apply, they will be assisted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poor people get Eid gifts in four districts
Lightning kills six in five districts
Eid shopping gains momentum in K’ganj
Labour crisis hampers Boro harvesting in Rajshahi, Meherpur
Man kills son in Cox’s Bazar
2 elderly men found dead in Natore
Six more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
5 killed in road mishaps in 2 dists


Latest News
Khaleda Zia not allowed to go abroad on lame excuses: Fakhrul
Five Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram
Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
43rd BCS preli exam rescheduled for Oct 29
Eid-ul-Fitr: Shawwal moon not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia
Rockets kill 2 Israelis as Israeli strikes kill 26 Palestinians
4 pvt university students held in city for running online casino
Legal notice to government seeks cancellation of MBBS result
Ex-SP Babul Akhter arrested in wife Mitu murder case
Woman killed by lightning strike in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Eid vacation starts from Wednesday
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
COVID-19 test report reveals actual date of Khaleda’s birthday: Quader
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft