Budget should be participatory and realistic

The country's economy has been in the grip of the coronavirus since March last year. The wheel of production does not turn for a long time. Low-income people are in dire straits with their livelihoods. Both the Export and Import earnings have declined. All economic indicators except remittances have been in a negative turn.



The budget for the next financial year needs to be formulated keeping the facts that there is uncertainty as to how much revenue will be achieved in the target period of the upcoming fiscal year. It is being anticipated that the budget limit for the fiscal year 2021-2022 may exceed 6 lac crore. Before the announcement of the national budget, some practical suggestions are received and taken into consideration from various local and foreign organizations and researchers through arranging pre-budget discussions every year to make the budget participatory and inclusive. This year, this budgetary practice should also be initiated in persons within the capacity of the highest possible arrangement.



Considering the overall situations, the ensuing budget has to be determined prioritizing the true perspective of purchasing power of the masses and the tentative rate of inflation. In this regard my sincere urge to the authority concerned to make the upcoming budget participatory and realistic.



