Intersection between family planning, SRH and C-19 at rural health facilities



Nadira Sultana



The first case of C-19 was confirmed on 8 March 2020, and community transmission continues to date. It has affected the routine service delivery of many essential health services like family planning and sexual reproductive health (SRH). There are approximately 4,500 union-based facilities named Union Health & Family Welfare Centre (UH & FWC) in the rural areas, which are the lowest-level clinics providing family planning services. The Directorate General Family Planning under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was careful from the beginning of Covid for continuing indispensable family planning services over the country despite the challenges. It overcame the hurdles quickly within 2-3 months' after C-19 appeared.



The door-to-door service delivery has long been the centrepieces of Bangladesh's family planning program hosted by the Union Health & Family Well Fare Centre (UH & FWC). One UH & FWC serves a catchment population of approximately 25,000 people. Family Welfare Visitor (FWV) and Sub-Assistance Community Medical Officer (SACMO) are the key and frontline service providers for UH & FWC. The Family Welfare Assistants visit door to door to supply family planning commodities to her defined areas and registered household numbers.



The intersection between Sexual Reproduction Health (SRH)/Family Planning (FP) services and COVID-19 is from January-December 2020. The monthly service uptake of family planning and menstrual regulation (MR) service in between Jan-Dec 2019 and Jan-Dec 2020 from national data was compared to understand the confluence of COVID-19 and FP/SRH. No doubt COVID-19 affected the accessibility of SRH/FP services both at supply and demand sides.



Obviously, the supply side (DGFP) was not ready for such an unprecedented dreadful transpire of coronavirus and lockdown situation. The usual infection prevention system and the service providers at facilities were not prepared to combat the deadly infection. There were lack of necessary logistics like personal protective equipment (PPE), hand gloves, face masks, face shield, hand sanitizers at the beginning, which DGFP provided quickly by June 2020.

Similarly, the beneficiaries were hesitant coming to receiving FP/SRH services--especially the long-acting FP methods and menstrual regulation services gone down in April-June 2020. The lockdown and lack of transportation jeopardised both demand and supply side chain of FP/SRH service delivery. Nevertheless, the performance quickly redeemed despite C-19 challenges after June 2020.



Intersection between family planning, SRH and C-19 at rural health facilities



At the initial period of pandemic in April-June menstrual regulation uptake dropped by 35% compared to the pre-Covid period--Jan-March 2020. Noteworthy, the number of menstrual regulations started gradual increase from July 2020 onwards due to regaining of services delivery. The providers adopted all precautionary measures and its confidence rejuvenated to reach the clients. Similarly, the clients get back its trust to the facilities and the providers after June 2020.



Between April-May 2020, DGFP issued instructions to countrywide facilities for providing regular FP/SRH services with infection prevention protocol for C-19 based on national and WHO guidelines. Online trainings were organized for the frontline providers with help of different donor supported FP/SRH projects. Women's Integrated Sexual Health programme (WISH2ACTION) is one of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office supported projects contributed largely for that. The service providers started telephone communication with registered clients for uninterrupted services.



Alternate strategy was also developed for FP commodities distribution for up to 6-months--namely pill and condom to appropriate clients for avoiding frequent physical contact on pre-appointment basis. There is online social network to disseminate FP/SRH information in a regular interval.



Marie Stopes Bangladesh from WISH2ACTION project was continuing its services and offered 'special service week' with promotional activities in Oct-Dec 2020 which increased performance. Moreover, DGFP increased vigilance for uninterrupted service deliver during COVID-19 pandemic using its field staff. Online social network, and telephone communication to managerial staff from central to district level, and from facility to registered clients helped revitalization of FP/SRH services.



There are three fundamental areas of actions for better intersection between C-19 and FP/SRH services:

* Early preparedness: Readiness of FP/SRH facilities with necessary training of the providers on C-19 management. The most at-risk communities, persons with disability, adolescents and other vulnerable need to be included in the service delivery network.

* Connectivity: Online and telephone communication to be strengthened to support uptake of FP/SRH services. The clients who do not have phone need to be communicated with community volunteers. The exiting central hotline numbers can be decentralized from central to district level.

* Self-care: Expanded package of contraceptive choices to the self-administration commodity like self-administered injectable contraceptive and pill for menstrual regulation can be provided by DGFP facilities but providers' supervision is mandatory.



The second wave of COVID-19 already taxed thousands of lives including young and pregnant mothers. There is no room for complacency. The health and family planning sector need to be attentive to the people for the sake of the national health.

Nadira Sultana is Country Lead, Options Consulting Services Ltd, WISH2ACTION Supported by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office









