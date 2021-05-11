Holidays and hugs in Bangladesh



Guner Ureya



Although the pandemic deprived us of experiencing the best of many things to some extent, I had the opportunity to participate in very good and important activities during the 21 months I have spent in Bangladesh so far.



We are going through the tough times of 2020 and 2021 and trying to live our routines under extraordinary conditions called "new normal". However, life goes on in spite of everything. Albeit with limited participation due to pandemic, Bangladesh with different activities celebrated the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence. Many events were held, mostly on virtual platforms. I had the opportunity to participate in most of the events organized mainly by governmental institutions.



I had the privilege to observe very fascinating speeches atdifferent activities. Especially the slogan, "friendship to all, malice towards none", which reflects Bangladesh's foreign policy approach, drew my attention the most. In fact, it is not only about foreign policy, but a slogan that political actors and countries should adopt in internal politics as well. 16th President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln had delivered a very similar message at his second inaugural address in 1865. President Lincoln had started his speech with "with malice toward none, with charity for all" and had concluded with "to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations".



It is possible to come across such messages of statesmen who have left their mark on the history of the country and even the world. The founder of the modern Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atat�rk, delivered a similar message in 1931. Atat�rk said, "peace at home, peace in the world".Peace at home contributes to the tranquility of the neighborhood and peace at the neighborhood contributes to the tranquility at home. What could be better than contributing to world peace and raising new generations that will keep the ideal of peace alive.



Giving and reminding peace messages, making statements that prioritize solidarity and constructiveness are very important for both internal peace of the countries and for the world peace in general terms. As political and spiritual leader of India Mahatma Gandhi said, "The future depends on what you do today".



Holidays and hugs in Bangladesh



Of course, each country has its own challenges. One of the largest challenges and obligations of the countries with democraticagendas is proving the ability to ensure greater inclusiveness to the processes of every layer and concerned parties in society. Also, more hugs, respect and forgiveness are needed to fully heal the wounds of the past. As my highly esteemed fellow countrywoman Mother Teresa emphasized, "We will have no peace if we forget that we belong to each other". Each holiday offers us an opportunity to show more that we belong to each other.



May Bangladesh's spirit of independence and freedom, withal "friendship to all, malice towards none" ideal last forever. Also, I wish the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and all the days make us happier, healthier and more joyful.

The author is the Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo to The People's Republic of Bangladesh





















