Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 11:17 PM
Editorial

Plight of migrant workers

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Plight of migrant workers

Plight of migrant workers

According to a research jointly conducted by BRAC, UN WOMEN Bangladesh and the Center on International Cooperation at New York University, 77% of the returnee migrants in Bangladesh were struggling to find jobs between April and November last year. Moreover, among migrant households with returnees, 61% had at least one member who lost a job or earning opportunity during the pandemic. The research looks into the changes in demographic, economic, and social environments in secondary towns, upazila, suburban and rural areas brought on by the reverse migrations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study titled "Demographic and socio-economic changes induced by the Covid-19 pandemic: Challenges of new circumstances" also portrays the plights of female returnee migrants, mostly internal migrants who have been subjected to heightened social and economic burdens during the pandemic.

These unfortunate women identified their inability to engage in productive or income-generating work (74%), problems in moving freely in the streets and marketplaces (26.8%), problems in adjusting with local culture and absence of social utilities (20%), and increased burden of household chores and problems in child-rearing and ensuring their education (18%) as major problems faced by them.

This current research shows the extremely disheartening reality of our country where migrant workers continues to remain deprived in their own motherland.

Not to mention, Bangladesh's economy owes a great deal to the hard earned money sent as remittance by our expats. Moreover, their untiring labour to earn money abroad and remit home accounts for a significant proportion of our GDP as remittance is the second highest source of foreign currency for Bangladesh.

We take credit and make headlines in media when the remittance earnings rise, like this year around 18.603 US dollar remittances is recorded. But, while providing them with any support or assistance, our authorities concerned yet remains largely indifferent. This is no way to treat workers who go through so much adversity in order to support their families and the economy at large.

Now, as we have identified the problems, we have to look for appropriate solutions. Experts are suggesting for recovery plans and coping strategies. This recovery plan will support and provide them with economic opportunity. It's now time to involve all stakeholders, including people's representatives, state run business entities, and talk about economic plus social recovery. We also have to utilize their skills in national productivity. We must remember that it is the need of the hour. Migrant workers have always supported our growing economy and it is our moral and patriotic obligations to stand beside them right now.





Plight of migrant workers
