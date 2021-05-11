

Plight of migrant workers



The study titled "Demographic and socio-economic changes induced by the Covid-19 pandemic: Challenges of new circumstances" also portrays the plights of female returnee migrants, mostly internal migrants who have been subjected to heightened social and economic burdens during the pandemic.



These unfortunate women identified their inability to engage in productive or income-generating work (74%), problems in moving freely in the streets and marketplaces (26.8%), problems in adjusting with local culture and absence of social utilities (20%), and increased burden of household chores and problems in child-rearing and ensuring their education (18%) as major problems faced by them.



This current research shows the extremely disheartening reality of our country where migrant workers continues to remain deprived in their own motherland.



Not to mention, Bangladesh's economy owes a great deal to the hard earned money sent as remittance by our expats. Moreover, their untiring labour to earn money abroad and remit home accounts for a significant proportion of our GDP as remittance is the second highest source of foreign currency for Bangladesh.



We take credit and make headlines in media when the remittance earnings rise, like this year around 18.603 US dollar remittances is recorded. But, while providing them with any support or assistance, our authorities concerned yet remains largely indifferent. This is no way to treat workers who go through so much adversity in order to support their families and the economy at large.



