BANKING EVENT

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam, MP, greeting newly elected FBCCI President and Bengal Group Vice Chairman Md. Jashim Uddin, with a floral bouquet at the head office of Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd at Gulshan on Tuesday. MBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, CFO of the bank Tapash Chandra Paul and other senior officials were present on the occasion. photo: Bank