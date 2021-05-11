SJIBL celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Business

Published : Wednesday, 12 May, 2021
Business Desk

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) celebrated its 20th anniversary on Monday as it started banking operations  on May 10, 2001 complying Islamic Shariah successfully.
 On the occasion Doamahfil and Quran Khatam was organised on yesterday (Tuesday ) at all branches and sub-branches including the corporate head office on the digital platform due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, says a press release.
In Doa Mahfil, special prayers have been offered for the greater welfare of the nation. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Md. Sanaullah Sahid and the Managing Director and CE M. Shahidul Islam participated in the Doa Mahfil and delivered speech wishing the bank continued prosperity.
Among others the Vice-Chairman of the Board Md. Harun Miah, Directors Abdul Halim, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, Independent Directors K. A. M. Majedur Rahman and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, the Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Abdul Aziz and S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury, the Deputy Managing Directors Md. ShahjahanShiraj, M. Akhter Hossain and Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, EVP and Head of Public Relations Division Md. Samsuddoha and Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar along with the others divisional heads of various departments and officials participated in the Doa Mahfil. The Doa and munajat were conducted by Mawlana Md. Farid Uddin, the AVP and Head of Shariah Department of the Bank.
ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd. started its banking operations on May 10, 2001 and has so far provided advanced banking services to it's customers through 132 branches, 2 Sub-branches, 2 priority banking units, Offshore Banking Unit and a significant number of ATM booths and Agent Banking Outlets in remote areas of the country.
As on April 30, 2021, the total deposit of the bank is 21,994.00 crore (twenty one thousand nine hundred and ninety four) and the total investment amount is about Tk. 19,540.00 (nineteen thousand five hundred and forty) crore.
From 01 January 2021 to 30 April 2021, the total import and export trade amounted to about Tk.13,044.00 (thirteen thousand and forty-four) crore. At present the number of customers of this bank is 9,99,000. The Emerging Credit Rating Limited (ECRL) rated Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. in the rating of AA in long term and ST-2 in short term.
 Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. is one of the top financially strong banks in the country. In this short span of time, the financial base of the bank has reached a very strong position. Due to the skilled manpower, foresight of wise board and timely formulation and implementation of policies, the number of customers of the bank and the scope of business is gradually expanding.


